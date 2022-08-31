Texans Expected To Re-Sign RB Marlon Mack To PS

According to Adam Schefter, RB Marlon Mack is planning to re-sign with the Texans’ practice squad after being released the previous day.

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.