Texans Expected To Sign DB Jimmie Ward

The Houston Texans are expected to sign DB Jimmie Ward, according to Ian Rapoport.

Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021.

In 2022, Ward appeared in 12 games for the 49ers, picking up 50 tackles including one tackle for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and six passes defended.