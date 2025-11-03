Texans Extend LB Jake Hansen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have reached an agreement on a contract extension with LB Jake Hansen.

It’s likely a modest deal given Hansen is primarily a depth player and special teamer but it still gives the player some job security and locks up a glue guy for Houston.

Hansen, 27, wound up going undrafted in 2022 out of Illinois. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent and has been with the team ever since.

Houston declined to tender Hansen as a restricted free agent but signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Hansen has appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 10 total tackles.