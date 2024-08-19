Texans Extend S Jimmie Ward For One Year

According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans have added another year to S Jimmie Ward‘s contract.

Aaron Wilson reports the deal includes up to $5.25 million in new money and there is $8.75 million guaranteed between this year and next.

The veteran was entering the final year of his contract and was scheduled to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2024.

He has played for Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for a while dating back to when both were with the 49ers and is a valued presence in the secondary despite his age.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans.

In 2023, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 50 total tackles and one interception.