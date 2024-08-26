Texans Fielding Trade Calls For WR John Metchie

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are receiving trade interest in WR John Metchie from other teams.

Schultz adds it’s not clear if the Texans are going to be willing to move Metchie, who was a second-round pick just a few years ago. But Houston has a ton of depth at receiver and will likely have to cut some talented players.

Metchie is likely fourth at best on the depth chart in Houston right now.

Metchie, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Texans selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is entering the third year of a four-year $8,070,172 rookie contract that included a $3,049,216 signing bonus.

Metchie was working his way back from an ACL tear as a rookie when he was also diagnosed with leukemia, causing him to miss his entire rookie season.

In 2023, Metchie appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 16 passes on 30 targets for 158 yards and no touchdowns.

