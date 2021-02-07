Texans Focused On Getting Deshaun Watson Back “Period”

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Texans are standing firm in their stance that they have no interest in trading QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson remains resolute in his stance that he wants to be traded out of Houston as well. New Texans HC David Culley has reached out to Watson but still has not heard back from the quarterback, per Pelissero and Rapoport. It’s been a month and Watson still hasn’t spoken with new GM Nick Caserio either.

The Texans aren’t entertaining any kind of trade discussions, however. Rapoport and Pelissero say they have told several executives Watson isn’t available and haven’t even bothered to return other texts and calls on the subject.

A source with knowledge of Houston’s thinking tells the two: “The goal is to get him back, period.”

Adam Schefter confirms the reporting by Rapoport and Pelissero and adds that Caserio and EVP Jack Easterby are making a number of changes, including dismissing director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic, equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff and another long-time employee Doug West.

A player told Schefter it feels like the two are weeding out anyone they didn’t hire in order to establish more loyalty and the changes are not expected to help the situation with Watson.

The Texans clearly have their work cut out for them in the coming months to repair the situation and convince Watson to stay.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.