Texans Have Discussed Trading LT Cam Robinson

Adam Schefter reports that Texans LT Cam Robinson is a name to watch today for a potential trade, as Houston has had discussions about moving the veteran tackle.

Schefter adds that the team has been impressed by rookie Aireontae Ersery and is ready to make him their starting left tackle.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

He was in the final year of that deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings for a package that included a fourth-round pick.

When testing free agency this offseason, Robinson opted to sign a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Texans.

In 2024, Robinson started seven games for the Jaguars and 10 games for the Vikings, all at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.