Texans Have Received Multiple Calls From Teams Interested In Trading For WR Brandin Cooks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that the Texans have received “multiple calls” from teams interested in trading for veteran WR Brandin Cooks this offseason.

“I was told that the Texans have received multiple calls on Cooks,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “That teams have some interest. He’s a classic deep threat that could fit in a lot of offenses. He has a concussion history…a bit of an issue. He’s been traded a lot, but he can always play. He’s traded a lot because he’s very good and he’s very fast.“

Cooks has come up as a potential trade candidate the past few years and considering the number of teams looking for help at receiver, it’s not surprising that clubs are at least checking with the Texans about his availability.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks is set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season. His deal voids after the 2022 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Cooks appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with 21 yards rushing.