Texans Hiring Rams TE Coach Nick Caley As OC

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are hiring Rams TE coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley for their OC opening.

Here’s a list of candidates who were in the running for Houston’s OC vacancy:

Hired:

Rams TE coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley

Candidates:

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Texans offensive assistant Bill Lazor (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown

Texans WRs coach/Passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels

Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders assistant HC/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Adam Stenavich

Caley, 42, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for several colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and held the position until 2023 when he left for the same job with the Rams.

In 2024, the Rams promoted him to pass game coordinator as well. Caley has been a coach on two Super Bowl championship teams.