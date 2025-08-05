Texans Host Four Players For Tryouts Including DB Jalen Mills

The Houston Texans hosted four tryout players at training camp, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following are players who worked out with the Texans:

Mills, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released during the season and caught on with the Jets.

In 2024, Mills appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass deflections.