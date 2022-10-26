Texans Hosted LB Buddy Johnson For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in LB Buddy Johnson for a visit on Wednesday.

Johnson, 23, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad back in September.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two total tackles.

During his four-year college career, Johnson recorded 209 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one defensive touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 career games.