Texans Hosted OLB Jordan Jenkins & WR Chris Conley For Visits

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans hosted free agent WR Chris Conley and OLB Jordan Jenkins for visits on Friday.

Jenkins, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal last year.

Jenkins is, once again, testing the open market an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Jenkins has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Conley, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Conley appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and caught 40 passes for 471 yards receiving and two touchdowns.