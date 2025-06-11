Texans Hosted RB JaMycal Hasty For Workout

The Houston Texans hosted RB JaMycal Hasty for a workout this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hasty, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers and was on and off of their practice squad.

San Francisco eventually added Hasty to their active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville brought him back on a new deal back in February of 2023 before waiving him the following November.

The Patriots claimed him off waivers for the remainder of the 2023 season and became a free-agent the following offseason.

In 2024, Hasty appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 59 yards receiving and one touchdown.