Texans Hosting LB Denzel Perryman For Visit

The Houston Texans are hosting LB Denzel Perryman for a visit on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Perryman, 30, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract after making a base salary of $1,120,000 last season.

In 2022, Perryman appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 83 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two pass defenses.