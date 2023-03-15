Texans Hosting LB Denzel Perryman For Visit

The Houston Texans are hosting LB Denzel Perryman for a visit on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.
Perryman, 30, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.
Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
He finished his contract after making a base salary of $1,120,000 last season.
In 2022, Perryman appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 83 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two pass defenses.
