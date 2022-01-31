Texans Interviewing Brian Flores In Person Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are interviewing former Dolphins HC Brian Flores today.

The two sides have spoken before, per Pelissero, but this is their first in-person meeting.

Flores has been a popular candidate this hiring cycle after surprisingly being let go by the Dolphins. He’s also interviewing with the Saints this week.

Here’s where Houston’s coaching search stands so far:

Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.