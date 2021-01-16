Texans Interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus Saturday

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans interviewed Colts DC Matt Eberflus for their head-coaching job on Saturday.

This is interesting considering that Eberflus turned down an opportunity to meet with the Texans, but Peliserro says Houston made a push in recent days to set up an interview.

Eberflus is also a candidate for the Chargers’ head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Texans’ job:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Requested)

Eberflus, 49, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2020, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 8 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in passing yards allowed.