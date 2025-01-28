Texans Interview Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon For OC Opening

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans have interviewed Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon for their OC vacancy.

The position opened up when the team moved on from former OC Bobby Slowik this offseason.

Nixon, 50, started his NFL coaching career as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Eagles back in 2007.

From there, Nixon moved on to RB coach with the Dolphins in 2011 and later joined the 49ers as their TE coach in 2016.

After a two-year stint at Baylor, Nixon returned to the NFL with the Panthers as their RB coach and was later promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2021 and assistant head coach in 2022.

Nixon spent the 2023 season with the Giants as their RB coach and was hired to be Syracuse’s offensive coordinator before the 2024 season.