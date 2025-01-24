Texans Firing OC Bobby Slowik

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are firing OC Bobby Slowik on Friday.

Rapoport writes Houston also fired OL coach Chris Strausser.

It’s a bit of a surprising move after reaching the Divisional Round but momentum was building toward Houston letting Slowik go.

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson reported Slowik’s standing as offensive coordinator was in limbo after taking a non-committal tone. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked about Slowik in his end-of-season presser and was brief: “I think overall with Bobby, I saw some growth,” Ryans said. “I saw some improvement throughout the year.”

Ryans told reporters he planned to take the week to weigh potential staff changes. Players like Texans QB C.J. Stroud were supportive of Slowik but Ryans made it a point to say the offense needs to improve.

Slowik also completed an interview for the Jets’ head coaching job in recent weeks.

Slowik, 37, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.