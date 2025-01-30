Texans Interviewed Grant Udinski For OC Position

The Houston Texans interviewed Vikings assistant Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator position, according to Adam Schefter.

Udinski interviewed for the Patriots, Bucs and Seahawks’ offensive coordinator jobs this offseason, so he’s becoming an increasingly popular candidate.

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.