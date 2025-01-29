Texans Interviewing Offensive Assistant Bill Lazor For OC

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are interviewing offensive assistant Bill Lazor for their offensive coordinator position on Thursday.

The following is a list of candidates who have interviewed for the position or are being considered:

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Texans offensive assistant Bill Lazor (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown

Texans WRs coach/Passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels

Rams passing game coordinator/TEs coach Nick Caley

Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis (Interviewed)

Lazor, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Falcons in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach. From there, Lazor worked for a number of teams including the Commanders, Seahawks, Eagles, and Dolphins before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks coach in 2016.

After the Bengals fired OC Ken Zampese a few weeks into the 2017 season, Lazor was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Bengals elected to retain Lazor as their offensive coordinator until Cincinnati parted ways with him in 2018 when they became set on hiring Zac Taylor as their next head coach.

Lazor worked as an analyst for Penn State in 2019 before taking the Bears offensive coordinator job in 2021. He then joined the Texans as a senior offensive assistant in 2023.

We will have more on the Texans and Lazor as it becomes available.