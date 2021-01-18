Texans Interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are conducting a virtual interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on Monday.

Kansas City is still alive in the postseason, but the NFL tweaked its rules to allow virtual interviews by assistants whose teams are still playing.

The Texans originally declined to request an interview with Bieniemy before hiring Nick Caserio as their GM. Deshaun Watson has expressed support for the team hiring Bieniemy and was said to be disappointed with the team not seeking his input.

Bieniemy, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator.

We’ll have more regarding the Texans’ head coaching search as the news is available.