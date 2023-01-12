Texans Interviewing Lions OC Ben Johnson Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are conducting their head coach interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson today.

He adds Johnson is slated to speak with the Colts tomorrow and the Panthers next week.

The current list of candidates for the Texans head coaching job includes:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Johnson, 36, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Lions offense ranked No. 4 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 8 in passing yards and No. 11 in rushing yards.