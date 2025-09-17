Texans Likely To Place WR Justin Watson On Injured Reserve With Calf/Achilles Injury

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Justin Watson is out indefinitely with an injury to his calf and Achilles area.

Wilson adds Watson didn’t tear his Achilles and could come back later off of injured reserve.

The Texans are signing TE Brenden Bates to the roster, per DJ Bien-Aime, presumably to take the roster spot of Watson once he’s placed on IR.

Watson, 29, was a fifth-round pick out of Penn by the Buccaneers back in 2018 and initially made the team’s 53-man roster.

He underwent knee surgery in 2021 and was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before being reactivated in December. He returned to Kansas City on a futures contract in 2022.

Watson later signed a two-year contract with Kansas City. After playing out that deal, the Texans signed him to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2025, Watson has appeared in two games for the Texans and caught three of four targets for 30 yards and no touchdowns.