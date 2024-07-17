Texans Make 10 Roster Moves As They Open Training Camp

The Houston Texans have made 10 roster moves as they opened training camp on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire, including signing WR Quintez Cephus, DE Malik Fisher and G Chris Reed.

To make room on the roster, Houston waived G Ladarius Henderson, WR Jaxon Janke and DL Pheldarius Payne. Henderson and Janke were cut with injury designations.

Houston also placed FB Andrew Beck, LB Del’Shawn Phillips and DB D’Angelo Ross on the active/PUP list and added DE Dylan Horton to the active/non-football illness list.

Cephus, 26, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

The Bills signed him to a deal back in April but later opted to let him go less than a month later.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.