Texans Make Five Moves Including Placing DE Mario Addison On IR

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 1 game.
The full list includes:
- Texans signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and DL Demone Harris to their active roster.
- Texans placed DE Mario Addison on injured reserve.
- Texans elevated QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Conley to their active roster.
Addison, 35, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Troy back in 2011. He lasted just a few months in Chicago before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
After a brief stint with Washington in 2012, the Panthers signed him to their practice squad and later gave him a two-year extension in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract and signed a three-year, $30.45 million deal with the Bills.
Addison recently finished out his deal with the Bills and was set to earn base salaries of $6.625 million over the final two years of his contract before later agreeing to a pay cut. The Texans signed him to a two-year contract in May.
In 2021, Addison appeared in 15 games and recorded 29 total tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.
