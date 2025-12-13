Texans Make Four Moves, Activate TE Harrison Bryant

The Houston Texans officially made four Week 15 roster moves on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Texans waived RB Cody Schrader

Texans activated TE Harrison Bryant from injured reserve

from injured reserve Texans elevated RB Jawhar Jordan and DB K’Von Wallace to their active roster.

Bryant, 26, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2023 and joined the Raiders on a one-year deal for 2024.

The Eagles signed him to a contract back in March and eventually traded him to the Texans in August. Bryant was among Houston’s final roster cuts just weeks after being acquired from the Eagles in a trade, though he was re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2025, Bryant has appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught two passes for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.