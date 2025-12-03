Texans Make Four Roster Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed DE Solomon Byrd and CB Ameer Speed from their practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday.

Houston also signed OL Jaylon Thomas and OLB Xavier Thomas to the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Speed, 26, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived in October of last year and was quickly claimed by the Colts. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Colts cut him loose, once again, and he caught on with the Bears’ practice squad in September of last year. He bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad last season but was cut loose in August.

Houston signed him to their practice squad in recent weeks.

He signed with the Browns’ practice squad at the end of September but was released in October with an injury settlement.