Texans Make Four Roster Moves For Week 3

The Houston Texans announced four roster moves for Week 3 on Saturday including placing CB Derek Stingley Jr on injured reserve.

The full list of moves includes:

Texans signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

to their active roster. (NFLTR) Texans elevated DT Khalil Davis and OT Austin Deculus to their active roster.

and OT to their active roster. Texans placed CB Derek Stingley Jr on injured reserve.

Stingley will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve. The injury happened Wednesday and testing showed it was significant enough to keep Stingley out for some time.

Stingley, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Stingley has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles.