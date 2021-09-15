Texans Make Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans officially signed DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster and placed Vincent Taylor on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Texans also signed DB Grayland Arnold to their practice squad and released CB Antonio Phillips.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans back in April. However, Houston released him during final cuts.

The Saints signed Johnson on to their practice squad just last week.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.