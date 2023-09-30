Texans Make Six Roster Moves For Week 4

The Houston Texans officially made a series of roster moves for Week 4’s game.

Houston-Carson, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last three offseasons.

Houston-Carson became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and worked out for both the Ravens and Eagles. He signed on with the Ravens during training camp and has been on and off of the Texans’ roster ever since.

In 2022, Houston-Carson appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 45 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble, and one pass defended.