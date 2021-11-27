Texans Make Three Moves, Including Signing G Lane Taylor To Active Roster

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing veteran G Lane Taylor to their active roster. The team is also placing LB Jordan Jenkins (PCL) on injured reserve and elevating S Jonathan Owens this week.

Taylor, 32, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2013. He was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Packers signed him to a two-year, $4.15 million contract in 2017.

Taylor was set to make a base salary of $3.8 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a pay cut. He later caught on with the Texans’ practice squad for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in three games for the Texans at guard.