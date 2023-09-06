Texans Make Three Practice Squad Moves

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans signed RB Larry Rountree and S Scott Nelson to their practice and placed rookie S Brandon Hill on the practice squad’s injured reserve.

Rountree, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts last offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. Los Angeles cut him loose in August and he caught on with the Texans before becoming one of their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Rountree appeared in four games for the Chargers and rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries (1.5 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.