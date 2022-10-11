Texans Make Three Roster Moves

The Houston Texans released CB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

The Texans also signed OL KC McDermott to the practice squad and released TE Nick Eubanks in a corresponding move, per Wilson.

Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him in May. He was claimed by the Texans but ended up on injured reserve.

Sheffield was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Sheffield appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived McDermott coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in 2019 but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and reverted to injured reserve.

McDermott was waived again in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for the next two seasons before Jacksonville released him during final cuts this year.

He had a brieft stint on the Giants practice squad earlier this season.

For his career, McDermott has appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and made one start.