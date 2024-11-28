Texans Make Three Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they promoted CB Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster, signed FB Andrew Beck to the practice squad, and placed TE Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve.

Bryant, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant has been on and off of the Patriots’ roster ever since. The Patriots used a second-round restricted tender on him last year. He caught on with the Texans in March and has bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2024, Bryant has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded five tackles.