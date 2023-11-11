Texans Make Three Roster Moves, Activate CB Derek Stingley Jr. From IR

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are making three roster moves including activating CB Derek Stingley Jr. from injured reserve.
Houston is also releasing OT Austin Deculus from the 53-man roster, and elevating K Matt Ammendola.
Stingley, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He’s in the second year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2023, Stingley has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles.
