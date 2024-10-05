Texans Make Three Roster Moves, Activate DE Dylan Horton

The Texans announced three roster moves on Saturday, activating DE Dylan Horton from injured reserve.

Houston is also elevating RB J.J. Taylor from the practice squad and placing veteran DE Jerry Hughes on injured reserve.

Horton, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round on him.

He signed a four-year, $4.641 million rookie contract that included a $801,044 signing bonus. Horton will return to the field for the first time since last November before he was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 2023, Horton appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.