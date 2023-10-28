Texans Make Three Roster Moves, Including Releasing LB Cory Littleton

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are activating DL Hassan Ridgeway from injured reserve, as well as elevating CB D’Angelo Ross and releasing LB Cory Littleton.

Littleton, 29, is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington signed by the Rams in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,635 million contract before returning to the Rams on a one-year restricted deal worth $3,095,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed in 2020. Las Vegas released him after two seasons and he eventually caught on with the Panthers in 2022 before being signed by the Texans this offseason.

In 2023, Littleton has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded one tackle.