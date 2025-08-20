Texans Make Two Moves, Sign LS Blake Ferguson

The Houston Texans announced they have signed LS Blake Ferguson to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team released TE Tre’ McKitty.

Ferguson, 28, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448 when Miami signed him to a three-year extension.

However, Miami released him one year into that deal this past May.

In 2024, Ferguson appeared in five games for the Dolphins.