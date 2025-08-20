Texans Make Two Moves, Sign LS Blake Ferguson

The Houston Texans announced they have signed LS Blake Ferguson to the roster.
In a corresponding move, the team released TE Tre’ McKitty.
Ferguson, 28, was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round out of LSU. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $190,448 when Miami signed him to a three-year extension.
However, Miami released him one year into that deal this past May.
In 2024, Ferguson appeared in five games for the Dolphins.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!