Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans officially signed DT Marlon Davidson and placed DT Kyonte Hamilton on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Houston brought Davidson in for a tryout earlier this week and were impressed enough to get a deal done.

Davidson, 27, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed. He was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him.

Davidson later caught on with the Titans’ practice squad in 2023 and was soon promoted to the active roster. Tennessee re-signed him to a one-year deal, but he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in August of last year.

In 2023, Davidson appeared in five games for the Falcons and made three starts. He recorded 10 tackles and one sack.