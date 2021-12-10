Texans Name QB Davis Mills Starter For Rest Of Season

Texans HC David Culley announced that rookie QB Davis Mills will be their starter for the rest of the 2021 season.

“Davis will be the quarterback. He gives us the best chance to win and going forward he will be the quarterback,” said Culley, via Aaron Wilson.

Tyrod Taylor has been dealing with torn ligaments in his left wrist but had been benched in favor of Mills since Week 13, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

“[Taylor’s] a pro. He didn’t like the decision, but it’s a production business. We need a spark, we need a change. We made the change,” said Culley, via Aaron Wilson.

Mills, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season.

In 2021, Mills has appeared in eight games and recorded 146 completions on 223 pass attempts (65.5 percent) for 1,406 yards seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions.