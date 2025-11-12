Texans Officially Make Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed CB Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster, placed S M.J. Stewart on injured reserve, and signed TE Layne Pryor to the practice squad.

Houston also designated TE Cade Stover to return from injured reserve. This officially opens his 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Bryant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster, and they used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.

He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2025, Bryant has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded seven tackles.