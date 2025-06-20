Texans Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they officially signed CB Damon Arnette and waived LS Tucker Addington in a corresponding roster move.

We have signed Damon Arnette and made another roster move. pic.twitter.com/d5XSw1BtPy — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 20, 2025

Aaron Wilson reported earlier this week that Houston was signing Arnette to a deal.

This is his first reported NFL interest in a while. Arnette was arrested three times, the most recent in January of 2024, and hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021.

Arnette just finished out the spring season with the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL and has been working on his NFL comeback.

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City.

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.

Addington, 27, played collegiately at Sam Houston State. He was not selected during the 2020 NFL Draft and it took him two years to get his first opportunity with the Cowboys practice squad during the 2022 season.

After less than a week, Addington was cut by Dallas but later caught on with the Patriots and had a stint on their active roster.

New England cut him during training camp and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being among their final roster cuts. He signed with the Commanders practice squad and eventually made it onto the active roster.

Washington released Addington in the 2024 offseason and he caught on with New England’s practice squad. He was released in October and spent the rest of the year with Miami and Jacksonville’s practice squads.

In 2024, Addington appeared in four games for the Patriots and Dolphins.