Texans OL Coach Chris Strausser Not Expected Back, Team Noncommittal About OC Bobby Slowik

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans OL coach Chris Strausser is not expected to return to the team in 2025, though the team hasn’t formally confirmed those plans.

Wilson notes Strausser weighed retirement at the conclusion of last season. He adds assistant OL coach Cole Popovich would be one of the top candidates to replace him.

As far as the status of OC Bobby Slowik, Wilson writes that remains in limbo. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked about Slowik in his end-of-season presser and was brief.

“I think overall with Bobby, I saw some growth,” Ryans said. “I saw some improvement throughout the year.”

Ryans told reporters he planned to take the week to weigh potential staff changes. Players like Texans QB C.J. Stroud were supportive of Slowik but Ryans made it a point to say the offense needs to improve. Strausser, 61, coached for more than 25 years in college football in a variety of assistant roles working with the offensive line or tight ends. He got his start in the NFL in 2017 with the Broncos as an assistant OL coach. He took over the main OL coach job the following year and then left in 2019 for the same role with the Colts. The Texans hired him as their OL coach in 2023. Slowik, 37, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018. San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season. In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.