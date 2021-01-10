Texans Owner Ignored Search Firm GM Recommendations, Deshaun Watson “Furious” With Team Direction

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that had the Texans followed the recommendation of the search firm Korn Ferry, they likely would have hired either Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan or ESPN’s Louis Riddick as their next GM.

According to Schefter, Khan and Riddick were the two finalists for the job before Texans owner Cal McNair changed his mind and decided to ignore their recommendation.

Schefter says McNair wound up paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to do weeks of work only to hire Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio in the end.

Now there are reportedly multiple people within the Texans’ organization, including QB Deshaun Watson, who are upset with the Texans. In fact, Schefter says Watson is believed to be “furious” with the direction of the team while other employees are expected to leave at some point.

It’s so bad that Schefter mentions some around the league believe Watson could “withhold his services this season” even though Watson hasn’t commented on this as of now.

One source who knows Watson tells Schefter that after the Texans traded away DeAndre Hopkins last year, Watson’s anger level was “a 2. … This time, it’s a 10.”

Reports from earlier this week said that Watson was extremely unhappy with the organization after McNair told him he would be involved in the GM search and the process of hiring their next head coach to provide feedback.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there are rumors from multiple sources that Watson has quietly broached the topic of requesting a trade with some of his teammates.

McNair told reporters last week that he plans to speak to Watson once he returns from vacation to hopefully smooth things over. However, this will be a topic to following in the coming weeks.

We’ll have more regarding the Texans as the news is available.