Texans Place C Scott Quessenberry On IR, Sign DT DJ Scaife

The Houston Texans signed DT DJ Scaife to a contract on Friday and placed C Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve, according to Aaron Wilson.
Quessenberry, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in recent days.
Quessenberry, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,744,252 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.
As an unrestricted free agent, Quessenberry signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.
In 2022, Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans at center.
