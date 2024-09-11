Texans Place CB Jeff Okudah On IR Among Other Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

He’ll miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return. Houston also promoted DE Rashad Weaver from the practice squad to the active roster and signed CB Desmond King and CB Troy Pride to the practice squad.

King changed his mind after saying yesterday he wasn’t signing back with Houston’s practice squad, deleting his tweets.

Okudah, 25, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that included a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season that Detroit declined.

The Lions later traded Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April 2023. After playing out his rookie contract, Okudah signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2023, Okudah appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 44 tackles as well as three pass deflections.