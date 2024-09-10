Desmond King No Longer Signing With Texans Practice Squad

It appears CB Desmond King had a change of heart and is no longer signing with the Texans practice squad, per the player himself.

For the record i didn’t sign anything! I don’t want to be used as a reserve. My value as a player has been in the top of my position for years. It’s time i deserve some respect i show up every time the opportunity presents itself. — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) September 10, 2024

Aaron Wilson confirms King didn’t sign Houston’s offer.

King, 29, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

The Texans cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed on with the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh released him midseason and he made his way back to the Texans.

Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason only to cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, King appeared in three games for the Steelers and seven for the Texans. He recorded 47 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.