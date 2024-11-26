Texans Place CB Ka’dar Hollman On IR, Sign S Russ Yeast To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans placed CB Ka’dar Hollman on injured reserve and signed S Russ Yeast to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Hollman will undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered on Sunday and will have a nine to 12-month recovery timeline. Unfortunately, that could put him behind the eight-ball for the 2025 season.

Hollman, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad. He then returned to San Francisco for another stint before joining the Dolphins’ taxi squad. Hollman then caught on with the Texans for 2023 and appeared in all of their games.

Houston cut him loose in March and he signed with the Ravens. Baltimore cut him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad, but Houston signed him back to their active roster in October.

In 2024, Hollman appeared in three games for the Ravens and seven games for the Texans, recording 13 total tackles and two pass deflections.

Yeast, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Kansas State back in the 2022 draft. He had played at Louisville before transferring to Kansas State and being named first-team All-Big 12.

In his second season, Yeast started for the Rams before losing the job during 2023 and relegated to a backup role. The Rams waived him earlier this season and he had a stint with the Panthers afterward.

Yeast also had a brief stint on the Cardinals practice squad at the start of the month.

In 2024, Yeast has appeared in one game for the Rams and two games for the Panthers but recorded no statistics.