Texans Place Five On PUP List, DT Sheldon Rankins On NFI List

The Texans announced on Tuesday that they have placed five players on the injury list and are also placing DT Sheldon Rankins on the non-football injury list.

The following is the full list of players being placed on the PUP list by Houston:

Rankins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.

New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the 2020 regular season, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2021. He later signed a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with the Jets.

Back in March, Rankins signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Texans.

In 2022, Rankins appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 43 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.