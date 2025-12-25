Texans Place LB Jake Hansen On IR, Sign CB Alijah Huzzie To PS

The Houston Texans officially signed CB Alijah Huzzie to their from practice squad on Thursday and placed LB Jake Hansen on injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson.

Hansen, 27, wound up going undrafted in 2022 out of Illinois. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent and has been with the team ever since.

Houston declined to tender Hansen as a restricted free agent but signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. The Texans signed Hansen to an extension last month.

In 2025, Hansen appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 19 total tackles.